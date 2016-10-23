Conway touts Trump's 'drain the swamp' message, admits 'we are behind'

Story highlights Donald Trump's campaign manager touted his calls to "drain the swamp" of Washington

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager pitched Sunday his new call to "drain the swamp" of Washington, even as she admitted Donald Trump trails in the race about two weeks from Election Day.

"We are behind. She has some advantages," Kellyanne Conway said on NBC's "Meet the Press," adding that those advantages include that Clinton "has a former president, happens to be her husband, campaigning for her; the current president and first lady, vice president -- all much more popular than she can hope to be. And she's seen as the incumbent."

Conway, while touting Trump's Gettysburg speech Saturday that proposed ethical reforms, also distanced herself from Trump's lengthy attack on women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

"He delivers his own speeches. This is his candidacy. He's the guy who's running for the White House, and he has the privilege to say what he wants," Conway told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday.

"This lifetime ban on lobbying -- if you've worked in the White House, you can't lobby for foreign nations. That's sort of the big, ethical shower we're all going to need to take post-Hillary Clinton State Department," she said, touting portions of Trump's speech.

