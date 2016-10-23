New poll shows Clinton over Trump by double-digits

Story highlights
- An ABC News poll shows Clinton leading Trump, 50% to 38%
- CNN's Poll of Polls average has Clinton ahead 48% to 39%
(CNN)Hillary Clinton has a 12-point lead over Donald Trump and has reached 50% support nationally among likely voters, a new ABC News tracking poll shows.
The poll shows Clinton with 50% support to Trump's 38%, with 5% backing Libertarian Gary Johnson and 2% supporting the Green Party's Jill Stein.
The poll comes on the heels of the third presidential debate, which a post-debate CNN/ORC snap poll showed Clinton won.
The ABC News survey's results show Clinton with a 20-point advantage among women, and a 3-point edge with men -- a group that has tilted toward Trump for most of the 2016 race.
Clinton leads among voters of all education levels -- but her 3-point advantage with those without college degrees is smaller than her 20-point lead among voters with college degrees.
Trump's strongest group remains white, non-college educated voters, who back him 55% to 36%.
The results showing Clinton with a growing lead largely match CNN's Poll of Polls, which averages recent national surveys. That Poll of Polls shows Clinton ahead 48% to Trump's 39%.
The ABC News poll was conducted October 20-22 and includes 874 likely voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.