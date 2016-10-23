New poll shows Clinton over Trump by double-digits

Story highlights An ABC News poll shows Clinton leading Trump, 50% to 38%

CNN's Poll of Polls average has Clinton ahead 48% to 39%

(CNN) Hillary Clinton has a 12-point lead over Donald Trump and has reached 50% support nationally among likely voters, a new ABC News tracking poll shows.

The poll shows Clinton with 50% support to Trump's 38%, with 5% backing Libertarian Gary Johnson and 2% supporting the Green Party's Jill Stein.

The poll comes on the heels of the third presidential debate, which a post-debate CNN/ORC snap poll showed Clinton won.

The ABC News survey's results show Clinton with a 20-point advantage among women, and a 3-point edge with men -- a group that has tilted toward Trump for most of the 2016 race.

Clinton leads among voters of all education levels -- but her 3-point advantage with those without college degrees is smaller than her 20-point lead among voters with college degrees.

Read More