New poll shows Clinton over Trump by double-digits

By Eric Bradner, CNN

Updated 12:43 PM ET, Sun October 23, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    CNN/ORC poll: Clinton won all three debates

Story highlights

  • An ABC News poll shows Clinton leading Trump, 50% to 38%
  • CNN's Poll of Polls average has Clinton ahead 48% to 39%

(CNN)Hillary Clinton has a 12-point lead over Donald Trump and has reached 50% support nationally among likely voters, a new ABC News tracking poll shows.

The poll shows Clinton with 50% support to Trump's 38%, with 5% backing Libertarian Gary Johnson and 2% supporting the Green Party's Jill Stein.
    The poll comes on the heels of the third presidential debate, which a post-debate CNN/ORC snap poll showed Clinton won.
    The ABC News survey's results show Clinton with a 20-point advantage among women, and a 3-point edge with men -- a group that has tilted toward Trump for most of the 2016 race.
    Clinton leads among voters of all education levels -- but her 3-point advantage with those without college degrees is smaller than her 20-point lead among voters with college degrees.
    Trump's strongest group remains white, non-college educated voters, who back him 55% to 36%.
    The results showing Clinton with a growing lead largely match CNN's Poll of Polls, which averages recent national surveys. That Poll of Polls shows Clinton ahead 48% to Trump's 39%.
    The ABC News poll was conducted October 20-22 and includes 874 likely voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.