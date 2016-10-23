Trump urges supporters to vote in GOP Congress

Story highlights Donald Trump is touting Republican down-ballot candidates

He says GOP majorities in Congress are necessary to enact his agenda

Naples, Florida (CNN) Donald Trump on Sunday linked the successful enactment of his policy agenda to the election of Republican majorities in the House and Senate, one day after he outlined his priorities for his first 100 days as president.

The Republican nominee, who spends more time bashing establishment politicians than touting party unity, tied his agenda to "a Republican House and Senate" three times during his rally here on Sunday evening and urged voters to help him "reelect Republicans all over the place."

"If you elect me along with a Republican House and Senate, we will immediately repeal the Obama-Clinton defense sequester and rebuild our badly depleted military," Trump said, adding later that Republican majorities would help him "immediately" repeal Obamacare and "swiftly enact" the items in his agenda.

The comments come two weeks after a slew of Republican senators and congressmen up for reelection withdrew their endorsements of Trump's candidacy in an unprecedented fracturing of party unity. That came just a month before the general election, after a tape of Trump bragging in 2005 about being able to grope and kiss women surfaced.

Those defections prompted Trump to launch attacks against specific Republican senators who unendorsed him and complain that Republicans are less loyal than Democrats. He then unleashed a more sustained attack on establishment politicians in Washington whom he has accused of conspiring to sink his campaign.

Read More