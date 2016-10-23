The real point of Trump's Gettysburg speech

Story highlights Julian Zelizer: Donald Trump appears to be trying to present himself as a Lincoln for today's voters

The trouble for Trump is that he's not seeing how his message is playing with the broader public, Zelizer writes

(CNN) Everyone has been scratching their heads trying to make sense of Donald Trump's speech at Gettysburg on Saturday.

As has been the case so many times before, the event seemed like a million contradictions. Trump went to one of the most famous battlefields of the Civil War, a symbol to many Americans of a moment of great leadership as President Abraham Lincoln fought to heal the nation.

People watched to see if Trump would echo those themes. But it seems he didn't see Gettysburg the same way.

For him, Gettysburg appeared to be a symbol of a pugnacious leader, and of the Civil War itself. Indeed, this idea of a nation divided has been the heart of Trump's campaign since he announced his candidacy, coupled with promises that he would stop the "rapists" and "murderers" who were coming across our borders.

Beneath all the bluster and bombast, Trump is offering Americans someone who will fight and who will keep on fighting regardless of what his opponents throw at him or what the "experts" say he should do. In fact, Trump has been running a campaign that promised to fulfill what Obama administration guru David Axelrod, wrote in The New York Times back in January.

