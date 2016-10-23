Trump vs accusers: Who would win in court?

Story highlights Danny Cevallos: Ultimately, for a statement to be defamatory a plaintiff must show that it was false

Donald Trump's accusers have a better case to sue than him, but they have to weigh the risks, Cevallos writes

Danny Cevallos (@CevallosLaw) is a CNN Legal Analyst and a personal injury and criminal defense attorney practicing in Pennsylvania and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Donald Trump stated Saturday that he plans to sue the women who have accused him of groping and other sexual misconduct.

Speaking at an event in Pennsylvania, Trump said : "Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign," adding that "all of these liars will be sued after the election is over."

Danny Cevallos

Even before these comments, some commentators intimated that Trump's description of a person as a "liar" or "dishonest" alone could be a defamation lawsuit.

For the female accusers, the advantage of a defamation case like this is evident from the Bill Cosby civil suits. As with Cosby, many of the alleged incidents may fall outside the statute of limitations for civil actions for the alleged assault. Too much time may have passed to sue for the original incident. But being called a liar about these accusations, well, that's a whole new and different cause of action, and the stopwatch on that limitations period just started, on the day Trump said the words.

If the women decide to sue, a court will have to determine whether being called a "liar" in this context constitutes defamation. As with many things in the law, this is not as clear as you might think. Calling someone a liar can be defamatory ... or it might not.