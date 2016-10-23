Story highlights Lewis Hamilton wins US Grand Prix

Revives F1 title hopes

Nico Rosberg finishes second

Rosberg leads standings by 26 points

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton revived his F1 world title hopes with an impeccable pole to checkered flag victory in the United States Grand Prix Sunday.

The reigning two-time champion relegated championship leader and Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg to second place at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas.

It has cut the gap between the pair to 26 points, with three rounds remaining of the 2016 season.

"Perfect race, Lewis," came the message from his team after an imperious and untroubled drive.

It was certainly a 'must-win' for Hamilton, who charged into the lead from the front of the grid as Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo forced his way past Rosberg into second place.

