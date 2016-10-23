Breaking News

Mom holds separated twin for first time

By Wayne Drash, CNN

Updated 10:30 PM ET, Sun October 23, 2016

Nicole McDonald holds her son Jadon for the first time.
Nicole McDonald holds her son Jadon for the first time.
Nicole McDonald comforts son Jadon a week after surgery to separate him from his brother Anias.
Nicole McDonald comforts son Jadon a week after surgery to separate him from his brother Anias.
Nicole and Christian McDonald with Anias. Both boys had opened their eyes, although they were heavily sedated. They were too fragile for Mom and Dad to pick them up just yet.
Nicole and Christian McDonald with Anias. Both boys had opened their eyes, although they were heavily sedated. They were too fragile for Mom and Dad to pick them up just yet.
Dr. James Goodrich, seated center left, leads a surgical team as they prepare to separate conjoined 13-month-old twins Jadon and Anias McDonald at the Children&#39;s Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, New York.
Dr. James Goodrich, seated center left, leads a surgical team as they prepare to separate conjoined 13-month-old twins Jadon and Anias McDonald at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, New York.
Members of the surgical team stand by during the McDonald twins&#39; surgery. More than 20 people were in the room: surgeons, doctors, nurses, staff.
Members of the surgical team stand by during the McDonald twins' surgery. More than 20 people were in the room: surgeons, doctors, nurses, staff.
Goodrich, left, leads a surgical team as they prepare to separate the twins. &quot;Failure is not an option,&quot; Goodrich told the team as they got started on Thursday, October 13.
Goodrich, left, leads a surgical team as they prepare to separate the twins. "Failure is not an option," Goodrich told the team as they got started on Thursday, October 13.
01 graphic warning single
The twins&#39; surgery was Goodrich&#39;s longest craniopagus surgery. It&#39;s meticulous, tricky and complex: A single cut too deep can lead to catastrophic bleeding.
The twins' surgery was Goodrich's longest craniopagus surgery. It's meticulous, tricky and complex: A single cut too deep can lead to catastrophic bleeding.
Nicole and Christian McDonald talk with Dr. Sanjay Gupta in the family waiting area as Goodrich&#39;s team works to separate Jadon and Anias. &quot;When we sent them off this morning, to me, I felt at peace with it and just ready to handle what comes after,&quot; Nicole said.
Nicole and Christian McDonald talk with Dr. Sanjay Gupta in the family waiting area as Goodrich's team works to separate Jadon and Anias. "When we sent them off this morning, to me, I felt at peace with it and just ready to handle what comes after," Nicole said.
Goodrich&#39;s team worked more than 16 hours just to separate the boys, and each continued surgery individually afterward.
Goodrich's team worked more than 16 hours just to separate the boys, and each continued surgery individually afterward.
Newly separated twins Anias, left, and Jadon in surgery at the Children&#39;s Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center. When it was official, the room burst into spontaneous applause.&lt;br /&gt;
Newly separated twins Anias, left, and Jadon in surgery at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center. When it was official, the room burst into spontaneous applause.
Goodrich informed the family of the separation about 3 a.m. on Friday, October 14. &quot;Well, we did it,&quot; he told them.&lt;br /&gt;
Goodrich informed the family of the separation about 3 a.m. on Friday, October 14. "Well, we did it," he told them.
&quot;Welcome back my sweet Jadon. Happy rebirth day,&quot; the boys&#39; mother posted on Facebook after he was wheeled out of surgery.
"Welcome back my sweet Jadon. Happy rebirth day," the boys' mother posted on Facebook after he was wheeled out of surgery.
Nicole and Christian McDonald wait in the hallway for surgeons to finish operating on Anias.
Nicole and Christian McDonald wait in the hallway for surgeons to finish operating on Anias.
After 27 hours of surgery, Mom and Dad were reunited with both their sons in the pediatric intensive care unit. Nicole McDonald leans over Anias, with Jadon&#39;s bed in the background.
After 27 hours of surgery, Mom and Dad were reunited with both their sons in the pediatric intensive care unit. Nicole McDonald leans over Anias, with Jadon's bed in the background.
Christian McDonald gets a closer look at Anias as medical staff continue to monitor the twins&#39; conditions.
Christian McDonald gets a closer look at Anias as medical staff continue to monitor the twins' conditions.
Jadon finally began to move his left side on Monday afternoon, after a long weekend moving only his right.
Jadon finally began to move his left side on Monday afternoon, after a long weekend moving only his right.
Anias has continued to have seizures and is being treated with the medication Keppra, as well as Ativan for episodes that last longer than 30 minutes.
Anias has continued to have seizures and is being treated with the medication Keppra, as well as Ativan for episodes that last longer than 30 minutes.
Anias returns to his room after his head dressing was changed.
Anias returns to his room after his head dressing was changed.
Jadon recovers in the Pediatric Critical Care Unit.
Jadon recovers in the Pediatric Critical Care Unit.
Story highlights

  • Twins' mother: "I've dreamed of this moment"
  • Jadon and Anias McDonald were separated after 27-hour surgery

(CNN)In what can best be described as a bundle of cuteness, Nicole McDonald held her son Jadon alone for the first time in what she calls "one of the most profound moments of my life."

Mom grinned from ear to ear as she cradled the young boy Friday afternoon at a New York hospital, mesmerized by the gaze of his deep brown eyes. The precious moment came shortly after doctors removed Jadon's breathing tube, and it came one week after the 27-hour surgery to separate Jadon and his brother Anias, 13-month-old twins who were born conjoined at the head.
    Nicole clutched Jadon for two hours, cherishing every lasting second. She had told CNN before the surgery that holding her two boys was the thing she longed for most. "There's nothing harder than watching your child cry and not being able to pick them up," she had said. "To hear them cry and react to it in a motherly way is something I'm really excited for."
    Formerly conjoined twins now in recovery
    Nicole took to Facebook on Sunday morning, describing to friends and family what it was like to finally hold Jadon.
    "For over 13 months, I've dreamed of this moment," she wrote. "I looked down at Jadon's angelic face and saw him in a way I'd never seen him before. He whimpered for almost the whole two hours I held him because he had just been extubated, had the area under his scalp washed out and had been weaned from the good pain meds.
    "But instead of wrapping my body around him in his bed, I wrapped my arms around him and rocked. One of the most profound moments of my life."
    Nicole's husband, Christian McDonald, was away from the hospital when Nicole first held Jadon, and he rushed back to join. However, once he got there, the father decided Jadon was too upset and fragile to be held again, with so many wires hooked up to his tiny body.
    "I was just happy Nicole got to hold him. She's been longing to hold him since the day the twins were born," Christian said. "That's a very special moment for a mother to share."
    Conjoined Twins Fast Facts
    The McDonalds have yet to share that same moment with Anias, who is progressing slower than Jadon, but still doing well. Anias had suffered breathing issues, seizures and heart problems prior to the surgery, and doctors expected his recovery to take more time. Anias has suffered seizures since the surgery, but they have been held in check with medicine since Wednesday, officials said.
    Both boys underwent a touch-up procedure to clean out incisions on their heads on Wednesday. Jadon and Anias were described as doing well after that procedure.
    Dr. James Goodrich, considered the world's leading neurosurgeon for what's known as craniopagus surgery, led the operaton at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. It marked the 59th craniopagus surgery in the world since 1952.
    Jadon and Anias have captured the hearts of millions across the world, ever since CNN broke the story about the twins' surgery. The hashtag #JadonAndAnias emerged as a trend on social media as people shared their ordeal and clamored for more updates.
    The parents continue to be overwhelmed and grateful for the support they've received around the globe. Since the surgery started, their GoFundMe page has swelled from some $50,000 to more than $280,000. The family has asked that anyone wanting to help the twins instead make a donation to a friend whose child is in need of a kidney transplant.