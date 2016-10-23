'The Walking Dead' delivers blow to fans in bloody premiere

(CNN) The following review contains spoilers about the season 7 premiere of "The Walking Dead."

"The Walking Dead" picked up Sunday where its sixth season cliffhanger left off, in a seventh season premiere episode that crackled with menace thanks to Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the villain Negan. Yet it also revealed, if there were any lingering doubt, that AMC's signature hit has become a gimmicky show under producer Scott M. Gimple, one far less deserving of the massive audience it enjoys.

If the series was for some time underappreciated by, say, Emmy voters-- unable, perhaps, to wrap their brains around a zombie drama being this good -- it's now over-covered, for obvious commercial reasons, relative to its quality. And while Morgan's addition bodes well for Season 7, the premiere didn't do much to eradicate the bad taste left by the teases and stunts perpetrated during the last stretch.

After a protracted opening, the show finally ended the suspense regarding who died. Even that, however, involved a bit of a fake-out, as Negan's bat-wielding demonstration of his complete authority over the program's regulars turned out to be, pardon the expression, a doubleheader.

Negan began by pummeling Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) to death. But he then proceeded to do the same to Glenn (Steven Yeun), his victim in the comics, which smacked of overkill, especially after Glenn's "Is he or isn't he?" period in the sixth season.

