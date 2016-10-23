Story highlights Women's bodies found in Jutting's upscale apartment

They had been migrant workers in Hong Kong before they were killed

Hong Kong (CNN) A former British banker has pleaded not guilty to the murders of two Indonesian women in Hong Kong.

Rurik Jutting, 31, in Hong Kong's High Court court on Monday, denied two counts of murder, claiming diminished responsibility. He said he would plead guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of preventing lawful burial.

The prosecution said they would not accept his manslaughter plea and will now press for a murder conviction.

In the early hours of November 1, 2014, Hong Kong police said they received a call from the then 29-year-old Jutting, requesting police come to his upscale apartment complex in the busy district of Wan Chai.

Jutting was working in Hong Kong for Bank of America Merrill Lynch before his arrest, court documents said. He has been detained for two years pending trial.

Read More