Junko Tabei, first woman to climb Mount Everest, dead at 77

By Andreas Preuss, CNN

Updated 11:04 PM ET, Sun October 23, 2016

First woman to climb Mount Everest dies
First woman to climb Mount Everest dies

    First woman to climb Mount Everest dies

  Junko Tabei also climbed the "Seven Summits"
  Her last climb was Japan's Mt. Fuji

(CNN)Junko Tabei, the first woman to climb the world's highest peak, has died at age 77.

Tabei reached the 29,000-foot summit of Mount Everest in 1975. She was 35 at the time.
    She died on Thursday at a hospital outside of Tokyo. She was diagnosed with cancer four years ago, but that did not stop her from mountaineering, it said.
    Her milestones went beyond Mount Everest.
    How hard is it to climb Mount Everest?
    How hard is it to climb Mount Everest?

      How hard is it to climb Mount Everest?

    In 1992, the Japanese climber conquered the so-called "Seven Summits" -- becoming the first woman to scale the highest mountains on seven continents. The seven summits comprise Kilimanjaro, Denali, Elbrus, Aconcagua, Carstensz Pyramid, Vinson and Everest.
    Her last climb was Japan's Mount Fuji with a group of high school students in 2011, according to Japan's state broadcaster NHK.