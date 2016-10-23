Breaking News

Haiti prison break: 174 inmates escape after killing guard

By Faith Karimi and Julia Jones, CNN

Updated 12:31 AM ET, Sun October 23, 2016

Bullet holes pierce the main gate of the Civil Prison after a jail break in the coastal town of Arcahaiea, Haiti.
(CNN)A manhunt is underway after 174 inmates escaped from a prison in Haiti following a riot during which one guard was killed, authorities said.

The prison break occurred at a facility in Arcahaie on Saturday, said Inspector Garry Derosiers, the national police spokesman.
    Of the more than 100 fugitives, a dozen have been captured, Derosiers said.
    The uprising was led by "heavily armed individuals," according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office. It's unclear how the prisoners broke out or who the armed individuals were.
    Teams from SWAT and the defense forces are searching for the inmates. Nearby residents have been urged to be cautious and cooperate with police.
    The US Embassy in the capital warned American citizens to avoid the area, describing the incident as a "violent prison break."
    Arcahaie is about 30 miles north of the capital, Port-au-Prince.