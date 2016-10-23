Story highlights Of the 29 hostages seized, three men died

Hostages were from Cambodia, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam

(CNN) Somali pirates have released 26 hostages after nearly five years in captivity, according to an organization involved in mediation efforts.

The dozens of hostages freed were in a ship hijacked south of the Seychelles in March 2012.

Of the 29 crew members seized, one died during the hijacking and two died from illness while in captivity, according to the organization, Oceans Beyond Piracy.

The hostages were all men from Cambodia, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam, it said. They were aboard the Omani-flagged fishing vessel Naham 3 when they were captured.

Hostages malnourished

