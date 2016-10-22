3,300 migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Story highlights Libya is a popular among migrants hoping to reach Europe

127,600 migrants headed to Italy between January and September

(CNN) Rescuers came to the aid of 3,300 migrants and refugees off the coast of Libya on Friday, the Italian coast guard said.

The rescue was a coordinated effort by the Italian coast guard, the European Union Naval Force, and non-governmental organizations, the coast guard said via Twitter.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that seven bodies were also recovered during the rescue operation.

Libya is a popular jumping-off point for migrants seeking to reach Europe from North Africa, via what is known as the Central Mediterranean route. Smuggling networks are well established there and the lack of an effective central government makes the job of traffickers easier.

But the crossing can be treacherous, with too many migrants -- some fleeing war or persecution, others seeking a better life --crammed into what are often barely seaworthy boats.

A child is rescued by a member of Proactiva Open Arms.

