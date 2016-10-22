3,300 migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Story highlights
- Libya is a popular among migrants hoping to reach Europe
- 127,600 migrants headed to Italy between January and September
(CNN)Rescuers came to the aid of 3,300 migrants and refugees off the coast of Libya on Friday, the Italian coast guard said.
The rescue was a coordinated effort by the Italian coast guard, the European Union Naval Force, and non-governmental organizations, the coast guard said via Twitter.
Italian news agency ANSA reported that seven bodies were also recovered during the rescue operation.
Libya is a popular jumping-off point for migrants seeking to reach Europe from North Africa, via what is known as the Central Mediterranean route. Smuggling networks are well established there and the lack of an effective central government makes the job of traffickers easier.
But the crossing can be treacherous, with too many migrants -- some fleeing war or persecution, others seeking a better life --crammed into what are often barely seaworthy boats.
According to the EU border agency, Frontex, the number of migrants crossing the Central Mediterranean fell to nearly 12,700 in September, down 40% from the previous month due to poor weather conditions, but the overall trend for the first nine months of 2016 is in line with 2015.
Most of them were rescued off the Libyan coast, the agency said in a news release Friday.
Between January and September this year, 127,600 migrants in total headed to Italy via the Central Mediterranean route, the agency said.
Nationals from Nigeria and Guinea accounted for the largest share of those in September, Frontex said.
Medecins Sans Frontieres, or Doctors Without Borders, is among those involved in rescue operations off Libya.
Its ship, the Argos, picked up 802 people on Thursday from six rubber boats and one small wooden boat.
It has called for European nations to provide safe and legal channels for people seeking asylum, so they do not have to risk their lives trying to reach European shores.