Zombies walk Mexico City streets

Zombies walk Mexico City streetsUpdated 9:44 PM ET, Sat October 22, 2016 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streetsPeople dressed in rags and ghoulish makeup take part in the annual Zombie Walk in Mexico City on Saturday, October 22.Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streetsA child in make-up waits for the start of the walk. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streetsPeople take part in the annual "Zombie Walk" at the Revolution Square in Mexico City on October 22, 2016.Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streetsA zombie clown brandishes a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streetsA group of zombies show off their ghoulish prize. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streetsAn undead soldier takes part in the walk. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streetsNeither the doctor nor the patient survived. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streetsWhat's more punk than a zombie with a mohawk?Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streetsA couple finishes their makeup prior to the walk. Hide Caption 9 of 9Enthusiasts take part in a zombie walk in Mexico City. More from World'SNL' mocks last presidential debate5,700 migrants rescued from Mediterranean in two days, authorities sayClearing deadly trail left by ISISAT&T to buy Time Warner in $85 billion media mega dealPolémica por cuadro de José Mujica desnudo