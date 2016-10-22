Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streets People dressed in rags and ghoulish makeup take part in the annual Zombie Walk in Mexico City on Saturday, October 22. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streets A child in make-up waits for the start of the walk. Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streets People take part in the annual "Zombie Walk" at the Revolution Square in Mexico City on October 22, 2016. Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streets A zombie clown brandishes a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire. Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streets A group of zombies show off their ghoulish prize. Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streets An undead soldier takes part in the walk. Hide Caption 6 of 9

Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streets Neither the doctor nor the patient survived. Hide Caption 7 of 9

Photos: Zombies walk Mexico City streets What's more punk than a zombie with a mohawk? Hide Caption 8 of 9