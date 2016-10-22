Breaking News

Zombies walk Mexico City streets

Updated 9:44 PM ET, Sat October 22, 2016

People dressed in rags and ghoulish makeup take part in the annual Zombie Walk in Mexico City on Saturday, October 22.
People dressed in rags and ghoulish makeup take part in the annual Zombie Walk in Mexico City on Saturday, October 22.
A child in make-up waits for the start of the walk.
A child in make-up waits for the start of the walk.
People take part in the annual &quot;Zombie Walk&quot; at the Revolution Square in Mexico City on October 22, 2016.
People take part in the annual "Zombie Walk" at the Revolution Square in Mexico City on October 22, 2016.
A zombie clown brandishes a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.
A zombie clown brandishes a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.
A group of zombies show off their ghoulish prize.
A group of zombies show off their ghoulish prize.
An undead soldier takes part in the walk.
An undead soldier takes part in the walk.
Neither the doctor nor the patient survived.
Neither the doctor nor the patient survived.
What&#39;s more punk than a zombie with a mohawk?
What's more punk than a zombie with a mohawk?
A couple finishes their makeup prior to the walk.
A couple finishes their makeup prior to the walk.
Enthusiasts take part in a zombie walk in Mexico City.