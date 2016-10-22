Emmett Till memorial sign scarred by bullet holes

Story highlights The 14-year-old black teen was killed in Mississippi in 1955

Two white men were indicted in the case, and later acquitted

(CNN) The sign marking the site where Emmett Till's body was found is now riddled with bullet holes.

The marker is in rural Tallahatchie County, two hours north of Jackson, Mississippi. CNN affiliate WJTV reported this week that the sign has more than 40 bullet holes in it.

The Emmett Till Interpretive Center hopes to raise money to replace the sign that has more than 40 bullet holes

The 14-year-old black teen was killed in Mississippi in 1955 for allegedly whistling at a white woman. The memorial marks the site where his body was discovered in the Tallahatchie River.

The sign has been vandalized before, the first time in 2008, but no arrests have been made, according to WJTV.

The affiliate interviewed Kevin Wilson Jr., who was scouting film locations in the area and posted a picture on Facebook

