Story highlights Miami Heat officials on Twitter said they had no prior knowledge of singer's protest

NBA has a rule requiring players and coaches to stand during the national anthem

(CNN) Moments before tipoff, Denasia Lawrence decided to kneel midcourt as she took the mic to sing the national anthem at a NBA preseason game between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

The singer's stance Friday night is the latest to make headlines in a growing movement at the heart of a national debate on race.

Sports venues have become a de facto political platform for athletes aiming to raise awareness about racial injustice, especially police shootings of black men.

Lawrence said her decision to kneel Friday night was not a play for "any sort of fame." Rather, she said, it was her way of "respectfully protesting" against injustices.

