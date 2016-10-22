83 arrested at Dakota Access Pipeline protest

Story highlights "The protesters engaged in escalated unlawful tactics," the sheriff says

The 1,172-mile pipeline would stretch from North Dakota to Illinois

(CNN) Eighty-three people were arrested Saturday at a protest against construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, authorities in North Dakota said.

The Morton County Sheriff's Department said 300 protesters trespassed on private property and "engaged in escalated unlawful tactics and behavior" at a spot three miles west of State Highway 1806, along the pipeline right-of-way.

The suspects were charged with criminal trespass and engaging in a riot, the sheriff's department said.

Construction equipment has been damaged at previous protests. About 20 protesters, including actress Shailene Woodley of the movies "Snowden" and "Divergent," were arrested October 10 in the same area.

The 1,172-mile pipeline would stretch from the oil-rich Bakken Formation -- a vast underground deposit where Montana and North Dakota meet Canada -- southeast into South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.

