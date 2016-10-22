Whatever happened to Cubs fan Steve Bartman?

Story highlights Cubs fans Steve Bartman became a symbol of his teams collapse in 2003

He all but vanished; a friend says he still receives threats

(CNN) Chicago Cubs diehard Steve Bartman, who came to symbolize the team's crushing defeat in the 2003 National League Championship Series, was probably glued to the TV last night.

"No doubt that he will be watching," Frank Murtha, a longtime friend and spokesman for Bartman, told CNN before the game.

The Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 Saturday night to win the National League Championship Series and advance to the World Series against the Cleveland Indians in their quest for their first Major League Baseball championship in 108 years.

Thirteen year ago, Bartman sat in Wrigley Field's stands in a green turtleneck and headphones over his Cubs cap during Game 6 of the NLCS. The Cubs led that series against the Florida Marlins three games to two.

The Cubs were a mere five outs from the World Series.

