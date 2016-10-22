Emu lassoed on Arizona highway

Story highlights Emu spotted wandering along I-10 near Phoenix

Official used lasso to capture the bird

(CNN) It's not the usual type of suspect Arizona State Troopers take into custody -- this capture involved a long-legged big bird, wandering the highway.

Police were alerted after an emu was spotted on the Interstate 10 on Friday.

"Wild day on I-10 west of Phoenix. Emu on the loose!!" Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Quentin Mehr tweeted.

Authorities were notified after emu spotted wandering along I-10 near Phoenix

Authorities said the animal crossed the median and onto the dirt shoulder of the roadway, where it was safely contained.

A state agricultural official used a lasso to capture the bird and placed it into a transport trailer.

Read More