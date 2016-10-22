Breaking News

Chicago Cubs go to the World Series

Updated 12:04 AM ET, Sun October 23, 2016

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series to advance to the World Series against the Cleveland Indians, at Wrigley Field on October 22, 2016 in Chicago.
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series to advance to the World Series against the Cleveland Indians, at Wrigley Field on October 22, 2016 in Chicago.
Aroldis Chapman of the Cubs throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Dodgers.
Cubs fans cheer as Kyle Hendricks is relieved in the eighth inning.
Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs hits a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts after Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell (27) hits a double during the second inning.
Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a double in the first inning.
Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Andrew Toles of the Dodgers at second base in the first inning.
Chicago Cubs fan Jim Foste celebrates a Kris Bryant RBI single in the first inning against the Dodgers.
Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws during the first inning.
