Chicago Cubs go to the World Series

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series to advance to the World Series against the Cleveland Indians, at Wrigley Field on October 22, 2016 in Chicago.
Aroldis Chapman of the Cubs throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Dodgers.
Cubs fans cheer as Kyle Hendricks is relieved in the eighth inning.
Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs hits a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts after Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell (27) hits a double during the second inning.
Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a double in the first inning.
Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Andrew Toles of the Dodgers at second base in the first inning.
Chicago Cubs fan Jim Foste celebrates a Kris Bryant RBI single in the first inning against the Dodgers.
Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws during the first inning.