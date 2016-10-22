Hamilton starts US Grand Prix on pole

Story highlights Hamilton beats rival Rosberg to pole in Austin

Rosberg leads the championship by 33 points

Red Bull racers occupy second row of the grid

Ferraris start on the third row

(CNN) Current F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will start the US Grand Prix from pole position after squeezing out his rival and Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg in qualifying.

Hamilton is fighting to stay in contention for the title after a season of disappointing mechanical failures.

He trails Rosberg by 33 points and with only four races left including Sunday's battle in Austin, Texas, the British racer's hopes are dependent on the German slipping up.

Three-time champion Hamilton finished just two tenths of a second in front of Rosberg, punching the air as he crossed the line.

Red Bull racers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen occupy the second row of the grid with the Ferrari racers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel behind them in fifth and sixth places.