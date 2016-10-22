Record-breaking All Blacks side step clown affair

Story highlights All Blacks set world record with 18 straight wins

Game followed accusations of a lack of respect

Attention turns to northern hemisphere rugby with autumn internationals

(CNN) The mighty All Blacks have underlined their dominance of the game, setting a world record of 18 straight Test wins with victory over the Wallabies in the third Bledisloe Cup game of the season.

Australia went down 37-10 at Eden Park in Auckland, prompting Wallabies coach Michael Cheika to say: "The way they play the game is outstanding."

According to the All Blacks official website , Cheika said of their record-breaking run: "I don't think they need our comments.

"We have to learn that you cannot turn the ball over against these chaps because they will punish you."

*allblacks via NZH* Wallabies blast Herald over clown portrayal: The Weekend Herald's front page of the spor... https://t.co/RWNBxfuQhV — All Blacks (@allblacksrugby) October 22, 2016

His reaction follows a bad-tempered atmosphere between the fierce rivals ahead of Saturday's game and in the post-match reaction.

