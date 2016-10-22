NYPD investigates white powder at Clinton campaign HQ

(CNN) An envelope containing a white powdery substance was sent to Hillary Clinton's campaign office in New York and opened by her workers Friday, police said.

Workers evacuated the 11th floor of the Brooklyn office in the evening.

The envelope had first been delivered to Clinton's midtown Manhattan office, which is where all of her mail is sent, said Lt. Thomas Antonetti of the NYPD. It was then transferred to her Brooklyn headquarters, where campaign workers opened the envelope.

The New York Police Department is investigating the incident and testing the substance.

Developing story -- more to come