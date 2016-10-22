Clinton keeps up pressure on Trump by adding staffers in Utah

Story highlights Utah has not voted Democrat since 1964

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign has added more staffers to their operation in traditionally red Utah, a source with knowledge of the moves tells CNN.

Five new staffers will start work in Utah early next week, according to the source, and visits from surrogates will increase in the final weeks of the campaign.

The moves signal a growing confidence that Utah, a state that has not voted for a Democrat in the presidential election since 1964, could end up in Clinton's column on Election Day.

Clinton's campaign has eyed Utah as a possible expansion state for months, given Donald Trump's struggles with Mormon voters and the success of third-party candidate Evan McMullin. These moves, first reported by Buzzfeed, are just the latest step in their effort to turn the state blue.

