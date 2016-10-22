Trump says he'll sue sexual misconduct accusers

Story highlights "Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign," Trump said

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania (CNN) Donald Trump vowed Saturday to sue the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct in recent weeks.

"Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign," Trump said during remarks in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over."

He added that a "simple phone call" to major news outlets "gets them wall-to-wall coverage with virtually no fact-checking ever."

In the last two weeks, at least 10 women have come forward accusing Trump of inappropriately touching them. Their allegations came after a 2005 videotape surfaced of Trump bragging about being able to grope women and get away with it.

Trump often threatens to file lawsuits without actually doing so. Earlier this month, he threatened to sue The New York Times when it published assault allegations against him, but nearly two weeks later, he has declined to follow through.

