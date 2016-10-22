Trump says he'll sue sexual misconduct accusers

Story highlights "Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign," Trump said

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania (CNN) Donald Trump vowed Saturday to sue the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct in recent days.

"Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign," Trump said during remarks in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over."

He added that a "simple phone call" to major news outlets "gets them wall-to-wall coverage with virtually no fact-checking ever."

In the last two weeks, at least 10 women have come forward accusing Trump of inappropriately touching them. Their allegations came after a 2005 videotape surfaced of Trump bragging about being able to grope women and get away with it.

Trump went on to suggest Saturday that Hillary Clinton's campaign was behind the women's allegations.

