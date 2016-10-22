The time Miley Cyrus knocked on dorm room doors to campaign for Clinton

Story highlights The colorfully dressed Cyrus shocked many of the students whose doors she knocked on

Cyrus said she was inspired to campaign for Clinton after a trip home to Nashville, Tennessee

Washington (CNN) For Miley Cyrus, Saturday's "Party in the USA" took place on the campus of George Mason University.

The singer and actress went door-to-door at the northern Virginia university urging star-struck students to support the Democratic presidential ticket.

"Do you have any idea why I'm here dressed like an American flag?" Cyrus asked three male students. "I'm here supporting Hillary (Clinton) and Tim Kaine."

One of the students replied that he already voted absentee in Ohio.

"You'll be proud to know I voted for Hillary," he said. The two then shared a celebratory high-five.

Read More