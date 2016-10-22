The time Miley Cyrus knocked on dorm room doors to campaign for Clinton

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)For Miley Cyrus, Saturday's "Party in the USA" took place on the campus of George Mason University.
The singer and actress went door-to-door at the northern Virginia university urging star-struck students to support the Democratic presidential ticket.
"Do you have any idea why I'm here dressed like an American flag?" Cyrus asked three male students. "I'm here supporting Hillary (Clinton) and Tim Kaine."
One of the students replied that he already voted absentee in Ohio.
"You'll be proud to know I voted for Hillary," he said. The two then shared a celebratory high-five.
The colorfully dressed Cyrus -- she was wearing a furry blue jacket, strapless top with a massive blue bow, plus a fuzzy, hot pink headband -- shocked many of the students whose doors she knocked on.
"It was kind of surreal," student and Atlanta native Vashti Aveirls said. "It's nice to know Hillary has people out here that actually care about her message, coming door-to-door, knocking on college students' doors. So, I felt really happy."
In several of her conversations with students, Cyrus said she was inspired to campaign for Clinton after a trip home to Nashville, Tennessee.
"I just went back home recently and I saw one Hillary poster in this sea of terrifying (Donald) Trump posters," Cyrus told the first group of male students. She explained that she now lives in Los Angeles and the sight was a "wake-up call."