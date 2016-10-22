Story highlights Clinton slammed Pennsylvania Sen. Toomey for supporting Donald Trump

Pittsburgh (CNN) Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine, campaigning together on Saturday for the first time since Labor Day, looked to punish Republicans for standing with Donald Trump, starting with Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey.

Campaigning at a high school in Pittsburgh, Clinton slammed Toomey for supporting Trump, arguing that he is putting party in front of country in a political calculation that shows he won't stand with Pennsylvania voters over his party's nominee. The comment is the clearest statement yet that Clinton will look to help Senate Democrats in the final two weeks of the campaign.

"He still refuses to stand up to Donald Trump. Now you know, a lot of Republicans have. They have had the grit and the guts to stand up and say he does not represent me," Clinton said. "But Pat Toomey heard Donald attack a grieving gold star family who lost their son in Iraq. He heard Donald call Mexican immigrants rapists. He heard him say terrible things about women, he heard him spread the lie that our first black president wasn't really born in America. Now how much more does Pat Toomey need to hear?"

Clinton added, "If he doesn't have the courage to stand up to Donald Trump after all of this, then can you be sure that he will stand up for you when it counts?"

Polling shows Toomey is in a tight race with Katie McGinty, the Democratic Senate candidate in Pennsylvania and environmental activist.

