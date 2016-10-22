Missouri Senate ad calls for a check on Clinton

Story highlights
- "One Hillary in Washington would be bad enough," the ad says
- The ad compares Jason Kander to Clinton in multiple ways
Washington (CNN)A super PAC affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is airing a new attack ad warning voters to not elect the Democrat in the event Hillary Clinton becomes the next president.
The Senate Leadership Fund's ad supporting incumbent Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt is the latest effort by down-ballot Republicans to brace against the increasing likelihood that Donald Trump is defeated next month.
The ad says both Jason Kander and Clinton mishandle public money, support Obamacare and financially support undocumented immigrants. Kander would serve to approve "liberal" Supreme Court justices, the ad continues.
"One Hillary in Washington would be bad enough," the ad says. "Reject Jason Kander."
The spot is part of the Senate Leadership Fund's $7.8 million ad campaign and will air in the St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia markets on both broadcast and cable television.
Earlier this week, the US Chamber of Commerce began airing an ad in New Hampshire advocating for the re-election of embattled Sen. Kelly Ayotte, arguing that she would be a check on a Clinton presidency.
"America's future is far from certain," the narrator says over a picture of an empty presidential debate stage, followed by one of the White House.
"But no matter who the president is, New Hampshire needs a strong voice in the US Senate," the ad continues, declaring that Ayotte works across the aisle to get things done.