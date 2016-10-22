Missouri Senate ad calls for a check on Clinton

Story highlights "One Hillary in Washington would be bad enough," the ad says

The ad compares Jason Kander to Clinton in multiple ways

Washington (CNN) A super PAC affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is airing a new attack ad warning voters to not elect the Democrat in the event Hillary Clinton becomes the next president.

The Senate Leadership Fund's ad supporting incumbent Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt is the latest effort by down-ballot Republicans to brace against the increasing likelihood that Donald Trump is defeated next month.

The ad says both Jason Kander and Clinton mishandle public money, support Obamacare and financially support undocumented immigrants. Kander would serve to approve "liberal" Supreme Court justices, the ad continues.

"One Hillary in Washington would be bad enough," the ad says. "Reject Jason Kander."

Read More