Latest Trump accuser says he hugged, kissed her without permission

Trump has vehemently denied the assault allegations against him

Washington (CNN) Another woman is publicly accusing Donald Trump of inappropriate sexual contact, alleging the GOP nominee touched and kissed her a decade ago during a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Jessica Drake is at least the 11th woman to accuse Trump of unwanted sexual advances since the surfacing of a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump brags about being able to grope and kiss women.

Drake, an adult film performer and director, claimed at a news conference in Los Angeles Saturday that Trump asked her for her phone number and invited her to his suite the night they met in 2006. She went and brought along two other women to accompany her because she said she did not feel comfortable attending alone.

"He grabbed each of us tightly, in a hug and kissed each one of us without asking permission," said Drake, who is being represented by Gloria Allred, the women's rights attorney who has represented other women -- including two other Trump accusers -- in high-profile sexual assault cases.

Feeling uncomfortable, Drake said she left after about 30 to 45 minutes but later received a phone call from one of Trump's representatives, who invited her to his room alone. Drake declined.

