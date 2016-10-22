Story highlights Trump and Clinton are in a dead heat among Georgia voters

(CNN) It's an early Friday morning at the Mosqueda household. The sun hasn't even come up yet, and the family is already buzzing about the future.

Alberto and Keisha Mosqueda moved from Virginia to Georgia about two years ago, so this will be their first presidential election as residents of the Peach State. It's people like them who could change the historically red state purple: new residents who vote Democratic, and conservatives who say they can't bring themselves to vote for the Republican candidate.

As Alberto Mosqueda gets into his morning routine and turns on the news, the first thing he sees is Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaking at Thursday's charity dinner with Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival.

"You can tell everyone is just looking at him like, 'Man, just end this,'" Mosqueda says.

Alberto Mosqueda says he considers himself a conservative. He didn't vote for President Barack Obama in 2008 or 2012. He says he isn't totally "with her," to use Clinton's campaign slogan, but is voting for her anyway.

Alberto and Keisha Mosqueda with their son.

