Your dog smells you -- better than you think

Story highlights Alexandra Horowitz: Dogs have the ability to smell out almost anything

They can notice minute changes in our smells

Alexandra Horowitz is the author of "Being a Dog: Following the Dog into a World of Smell," from which this piece is adapted. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) One of the cheeriest genres of YouTube video compilations is that of dogs greeting soldiers returning home.

Whether their owner's deployment was long or short, the dogs erupt into that singular, irrepressible doggy celebration: bounding, tails wagging maniacally, rolling on their backs, whimpering and grinning, weaving between the soldier's legs. There is little doubt that the dogs remembered, loved and missed their people.

Alexandra Horowitz

In some of the videos, though, this recognition is at first in doubt: As the (often-uniformed) person arrives or enters the home, the dog barks, approaching guardedly, tail down and ears back. They do not know this person.

But then comes a magical moment of transformation. Watch the nose. Each dog lifts his nose in the air, catching a whiff on the breeze. Or sniffs one offered hand, then the other. In an instant, the stranger is transformed -- into the person the dog knows and longed to see.

We all know that dogs are good at smelling. Just how good has only recently come to light.

Read More