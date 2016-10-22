Breaking News

Source: ISIS executes hundreds of Mosul area residents

By Hamdi Alkhshali and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 6:13 AM ET, Sat October 22, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    ISIS ambush in Kirkuk

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(9 Videos)

(CNN)ISIS executed 284 men and boys as coalition forces closed in on Mosul, an Iraqi intelligence source told CNN.

Those killed Thursday and Friday had been rounded up near and in the city for use as human shields against attacks that are forcing ISIS out of the southern sections of Mosul, the source explained.
ISIS used a bulldozer to dump the corpses in a mass grave at the scene of the executions -- Mosul's defunct College of Agriculture in the north of the city, the intelligence source said.
    The victims were all shot and some were children, said the source, who wanted anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media. CNN could not independently confirm the claim.

    Latest developments

    Read More
    Iraqi army troops advance toward the town of Tal Kayf to storm it.
    • A large scale offensive is launched early Saturday to re-take al-Hamdaniya.
    • US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter arrives in Baghdad on Saturday on an unannounced visit.

    UN 'gravely worried' over human shield use

    The United Nations said Friday it is "gravely worried" that ISIS has taken 550 families from villages around Mosul and is using them as human shields as Iraqi and Kurdish forces battle the terror group for control of Iraq's second-largest city.
    Two hundred families from Samalia village and 350 families from Najafia were forced out Monday and taken to Mosul in what appears to be "an apparent policy by ISIS to prevent civilians escaping," Ravina Shamdasani, deputy spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, told CNN.
    Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said his office had evidence of several instances since Monday where ISIS forced civilians to leave their homes in outlying villages and head to Mosul. It also had received reports that civilians suspected of disloyalty had been shot dead.
    Iraqi army and militia forces arrive Thursday in Saleh village in the offensive to wrest Mosul from ISIS.
    Iraqi army and militia forces arrive Thursday in Saleh village in the offensive to wrest Mosul from ISIS.
    "We are gravely worried by reports that (ISIS) is using civilians in and around Mosul as human shields as the Iraqi forces advance, keeping civilians close to their offices or places where fighters are located, which may result in civilian casualties," Hussein said.
    Pain still raw for Mosul&#39;s Christians in Jordan
    mosul christians jordan jomana karadsheh pkg_00010909

      JUST WATCHED

      Pain still raw for Mosul's Christians in Jordan

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Pain still raw for Mosul's Christians in Jordan 02:52
    "There is a grave danger that (ISIS) fighters will not only use such vulnerable people as human shields but may opt to kill them rather than see them liberated," he said.
    His office is examining reports that ISIS shot dead at least 40 civilians in a village outside Mosul.
    Any ISIS fighters who are captured or surrendered "should be held accountable in accordance with the law for any crimes they have committed," he said.

    Iraqi forces move on al-Hamdaniya

    The Iraqi military launched a large offensive early Saturday to retake al-Hamdaniya city-- also known as Qaraqosh -- from ISIS, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command center said in a statement.
    Al-Hamdaniya city is about 15 kilometers (nine miles) southeast of Mosul.
    Iraqi troops entered the al-Askary neighborhood and liberated the mayor's building and the city's main hospital, and raised the Iraqi flag over these buildings, said Lt Gen. Qassim al-Maliky.
    At least 50 ISIS militants were killed and some of their equipment destroyed by Iraqi troop advancement, he added.

    Tal Kayf is next target

    Iraqi troops are also advancing toward Tal Kayf town and plan on storming it, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said Saturday.
    The Chaldean town of Tal Kayf is approximately 10 kilometers (six miles) north of Mosul.
    CNN analysis indicates this is the closest Iraqi Security Forces have come yet to the city of Mosul.

    US defense chief pays a visit

    US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter arrived in Baghdad on Saturday on an unannounced visit.
    Carter is expected to receive an update on the Mosul offensive and meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi before attending a troop event.
    A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter watches Iraqi forces battle ISIS while trying to take back a village on the road to Mosul, Iraq, on Thursday, October 20. This is as far as the Peshmerga are allowed to go in this area. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim the largest region of the country under ISIS control.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter watches Iraqi forces battle ISIS while trying to take back a village on the road to Mosul, Iraq, on Thursday, October 20. This is as far as the Peshmerga are allowed to go in this area. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim the largest region of the country under ISIS control.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 39
    A Peshmerga soldier mans a post on the outskirts of Mosul on October 20. The Iraqi-led coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, a stronghold of ISIS since 2014.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Peshmerga soldier mans a post on the outskirts of Mosul on October 20. The Iraqi-led coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, a stronghold of ISIS since 2014.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 39
    Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near the town of Bashiqa on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near the town of Bashiqa on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 39
    A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20. The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20. The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 39
    Peshmerga forces move on ISIS targets near the village of Naveran on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Peshmerga forces move on ISIS targets near the village of Naveran on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 39
    Coalition fighters hold position near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Coalition fighters hold position near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 39
    Iraqi troops ride in the back of a vehicle as they advance through the desert northeast of Qayyara, Iraq, on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi troops ride in the back of a vehicle as they advance through the desert northeast of Qayyara, Iraq, on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 39
    Peshmerga forces are seen during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Peshmerga forces are seen during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 39
    A flag flies as Peshmerga fighters prepare to fire a rocket near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A flag flies as Peshmerga fighters prepare to fire a rocket near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 39
    A member of the Peshmerga forces handles weaponry during an attack on ISIS targets near Naveran on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A member of the Peshmerga forces handles weaponry during an attack on ISIS targets near Naveran on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 39
    A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 39
    Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 39
    Iraqi special forces advance toward Mosul on Wednesday.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi special forces advance toward Mosul on Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 39
    Displaced people flee their homes on October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Displaced people flee their homes on October 19.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 39
    Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 39
    Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 39
    A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 39
    A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 39
    Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 39
    Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 39
    Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 39
    People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 39
    Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 39
    Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 39
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 39
    A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 39
    Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 39
    Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 39
    Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 39
    Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 39
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 39
    Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 39
    Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 39
    Iraqi forces advance near al-Shurah on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces advance near al-Shurah on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 39
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 39
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 39
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 39
    An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 39
    A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 39
    01 Mosul ach101901 mosul 102001 Mosul operation 102011 mosul operation 102002 Mosul operation 1020 RESTRICTED05 Mosul operation 102013 mosul operation 102004 Mosul operation 1020 RESTRICTED07 Mosul operation 102006 Mosul operation 1020 RESTRICTED08 Mosul operation 1020 RESTRICTED03 Mosul operation 102006 mosul operation 101908 mosul operation 101909 mosul operation 101907 mosul operation 101910 mosul operation 101911 mosul operation 101912 mosul operation 101902 mosul operation 101906 Mosul 101807 Mosul 101808 Mosul 101809 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED02 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED mosul gallery05 Mosul 101804 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED03 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED01 mosul 101811 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED17 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED 20 mosul 101614 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED18 mosul 101701 mosul 101710 mosul 101713 mosul 101707 mosul 1016 for photo gallery 08 mosul 1016 for photo gallery
    US forces in Iraq are providing air support for the Mosul operation as part of an international coalition. US special operations forces are also advising Iraqi and Kurdish units on the ground.
    What's happening in Mosul?

    Clashes in Kirkuk, Laylan

    At least 40 people were killed and 76 others wounded, the majority of them security forces, in attacks by ISIS on several neighborhoods in Kirkuk since Friday, several security sources told CNN on Saturday.
    ISIS fighters targeted four police stations and Kurdish security offices Friday, spreading themselves out through several neighborhoods. Kirkuk is 175 kilometers (109 miles) southeast of Mosul.
    The media wing of ISIS, Amaq, said online that ISIS fighters had attacked Kirkuk before dawn and taken control of 10 neighborhoods as well as carried out attacks to the north and south of the city.
    Previous attacks by ISIS militants on Kirkuk have been attempts either to capture the city from the Peshmerga, as the Kurdish fighters are known, or divert Kurdish troops from the fight in Mosul.
    ISIS militants also tried to infiltrate Laylan town, 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Kirkuk, but Peshmerga forces, Kirkuk police officers and Shiite Turkman paramilitary forces engaged with them, killing nine of the attackers, Mohammed Wais, the mayor of Laylan town, told CNN.
    Some members of the security forces were injured during this attack, among them the commander of the Turkman paramilitary forces, Wais added.
    About 4,000 families are housed in four camps for internally displaced people in Laylan, said Ammar Sabah, director of the Displacement and Migration Department in Kirkuk.
    The most likely reason for the attacks in Kirkuk is disruption, with ISIS demonstrating it can deploy resources far behind the front lines, CNN's Michael Holmes said near Mosul.
    How the 'Kurdish question' complicates fight against ISIS

    CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq, Sebastian Shukla, Ross Levitt, Lonzo Cook and Karen Smith contributed to this report.