Australian swimmer thanks fan who raised alarm over mole

(CNN) Australian Olympic gold medalist Mack Horton has paid tribute to a fan who spotted a suspicious mole on the swimmer's chest and urged him to get it checked out.

In a post Friday on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, the 20-year-old swimmer wrote: "Shout out to the person that emailed the swim team doctor and told me to get my mole checked out. Good call. Very good call."

The Instagram post included a picture of Horton, giving a thumbs up, with a bandage on his chest where the mole had been removed.

He didn't give any more details about whether the mole had been tested or found to be malignant.

The Melanoma Institute Australia posted on Horton's Facebook page, saying, "We're glad to hear you had the mole checked out. Thanks for helping raise awareness about how important it is to get a skin check."

