London rivals open the door for Manchester City

(CNN) Fierce London rivals Arsenal and Spurs both dropped points Saturday, leaving Manchester City a chance of going top of the English Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side could open up a two-point lead over the Gunners if it can beat Southampton in one of the two Sunday fixtures.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United team faces his former club Chelsea in a mouth-watering fixture at Stamford Bridge.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Arsenal and Tottenham fans with both games finishing goalless.

Bournemouth held out against Mauricio Pochettino's men while Arsene Wenger had little to cheer for his 67th birthday with the Gunners failing to score against league strugglers Middlesbrough despite having home advantage.

