Milan closes gap on Juve in table top clash

(CNN) AC Milan took the honors in Saturday's clash with Juventus at the top of Serie A.

The result cuts Juve's lead to two points after an action-packed game that saw seven yellow cards.

Juventus thought they had the advantage 10 minutes from the end of the first half when Miralem Pjanic netted from a free kick, only to see it disallowed for offside.

The game at the San Siro Satdium remained goalless until the deadlock was finally broken when Milan went 1-0 up on 65 minutes through a powerful Manuel Locatelli shot that was too good for Italy's national team goalkeeper Gianlugi Buffon.

Sampdoria got the better of Genoa in Saturday's mid-table fixture with a 2-1 home win.

