Cameroon train crash: 50 killed, hundreds injured

By Rolando Zenteno, CNN

Updated 12:30 AM ET, Sat October 22, 2016

Dozens of people were killed and hundreds injured when a packed Cameroon passenger train derailed.
  • Train derailed in Eseka, Cameroon
  • At least 300 others injured

(CNN)About 50 people are dead and 300 others injured after an overloaded train derailed in central Cameroon, authorities said.

The train was carrying more passengers than usual when it derailed in Eseka on Friday, according to Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo'o, the transport minister.
    A bridge had collapsed over a nearby highway, forcing more people to seek rail transport. The cause of the deadly derailment was not immediately known.
    The 20-wagon train started having problems about three miles after leaving the Eseka station.
    An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the derailment, the President's office said in a statement on Facebook.
    President Paul Biya expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected.
    Video of the incident aftermath shows train cars belly up, and dozens carrying casualties away from the area.