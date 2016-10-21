Story highlights New bike lock makes thieves vomit by releasing cloud of noxious gas

(CNN) Every year, 1.5 million bicycles are reportedly stolen every year, it seems clear that no matter how strong a bike's lock is, a determined thief can break it. But now there might be a new sheriff in town: a lock that makes would-be thieves sick.

The SkunkLock looks just like the regular metal U-shaped devices used by cyclists around the world -- but the white stripes painted on it reveal that it conceals a secret weapon.

Inside is a noxious chemical brew that temporarily disables thieves, causing them to vomit, and making it hard to see or breathe -- all the while raising public awareness of the theft, thanks to the cloud of chemicals.

US entrepreneur Daniel Idzkowski and Swiss-born engineer Yves Perrenoud are behind the project. They appealed for a crowdfunding investment of $20,0000 to turn the lock from an ambitious -- if smelly -- idea into a viable commercial product.

The SkunkLock was born after Idzjowski's close friend had his bike stolen in spite of its strong lock. With only 2.4% of bikes stolen ever being recovered, the team wanted to create a better defense against thieves -- one that fought back.

