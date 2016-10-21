Ready your pens! It's InkTober

Story highlights October is ink drawing month

Artists get creative with inking: Sketches, inspiring prompts, spots of color

(CNN) Do you scribble absentmindedly with a pen on the edges of a scrap of paper?

In the art world, that's called inking and there's an entire month dedicated to it online. Social media users transform October into Inktober as they share an ink drawing per day.

A video posted by Dani Diez (@mrdanidiez) on Oct 16, 2016 at 11:24pm PDT

"It was October when I challenged myself to draw in ink for every day of the month. The word ink just ended up fitting with it,"Parker told CNN.

As he shared his mission online, other artists decided to join in and make it an annual event. But it was only in 2012 that Inktober became a worldwide art celebration as hashtags -- labels used on social media websites to join messages on a specific topic -- helped people spread the word and encourage others to join.