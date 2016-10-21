Breaking News

Ready your pens! It's InkTober

By Karla Pequenino, for CNN

Updated 11:45 AM ET, Fri October 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Illustrator and cartoonist Jake Parker started Inktober in 2009 as a challenge to improve his inking skills
Photos: Inktober 2016
'Only ink' by Jake ParkerIllustrator and cartoonist Jake Parker started Inktober in 2009 as a challenge to improve his inking skills
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Jake Parker believes that by only drawing in ink for an entire month, artists force themselves to think out of the box.
Photos: Inktober 2016
'Untitled'Jake Parker believes that by only drawing in ink for an entire month, artists force themselves to think out of the box.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Spanish artist Dani Diez is not only drawing one ink drawing a month -- he&#39;s also making sure they&#39;re all linked together.
Photos: Inktober 2016
'Night and day became the same thing' by Dani Diez Spanish artist Dani Diez is not only drawing one ink drawing a month -- he's also making sure they're all linked together.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Diez&#39;s Inktober drawings do not have a specific message or idea. He aims to inspire his viewers to create their own stories.
Photos: Inktober 2016
'Janus'Diez's Inktober drawings do not have a specific message or idea. He aims to inspire his viewers to create their own stories.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
For artist Dani Diez the hardest thing with Inktober is finding daily inspiration. &quot;Good ideas don&#39;t always come daily, so an endless drawing can be hard,&quot; Diez told CNN.
Photos: Inktober 2016
'The young king'For artist Dani Diez the hardest thing with Inktober is finding daily inspiration. "Good ideas don't always come daily, so an endless drawing can be hard," Diez told CNN.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Welsh artist Kat Cardy decided to add a splash of color to her submissions with colored inks. &quot;My inked pieces always feel unfinished until they&#39;re colored,&quot; Cardy told CNN.
Photos: Inktober 2016
'Protect' by Kat CardyWelsh artist Kat Cardy decided to add a splash of color to her submissions with colored inks. "My inked pieces always feel unfinished until they're colored," Cardy told CNN.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Cardy created her own set of prompts for Inktober 2016. &quot;I chose positive aspirational words. In this way the challenge became a personal, motivational and positive opportunity to grow and explore my creativity,&quot; Cardy told CNN.
Photos: Inktober 2016
'Dream'Cardy created her own set of prompts for Inktober 2016. "I chose positive aspirational words. In this way the challenge became a personal, motivational and positive opportunity to grow and explore my creativity," Cardy told CNN.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
UK artist Christine Rooney normally works with watercolor paints and oil, so Inktober allows her to do something different.
Photos: Inktober 2016
'A view in my little village' by Christine RooneyUK artist Christine Rooney normally works with watercolor paints and oil, so Inktober allows her to do something different.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Wilkinson&#39;s bird drawing is her favorite Inktober sketch so far. The UK artist joined the challenge to use a medium she does not normally work with. She told CNN she is trying to work in a very loose sketch style to avoid worrying about mistakes.
Photos: Inktober 2016
'The Watcher' by Darcy WilkinsonWilkinson's bird drawing is her favorite Inktober sketch so far. The UK artist joined the challenge to use a medium she does not normally work with. She told CNN she is trying to work in a very loose sketch style to avoid worrying about mistakes.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
12 inktober 2016 photos11 inktober 2016 photos01 inktober 2016 photos02 inktober 2016 photos03 inktober 2016 photos04 inktober 2016 photos05 inktober 2016 photos06 inktober 2016 photos07 inktober 2016 photos

Story highlights

  • October is ink drawing month
  • Artists get creative with inking: Sketches, inspiring prompts, spots of color

(CNN)Do you scribble absentmindedly with a pen on the edges of a scrap of paper?

In the art world, that's called inking and there's an entire month dedicated to it online. Social media users transform October into Inktober as they share an ink drawing per day.

    A video posted by Dani Diez (@mrdanidiez) on

    The challenge was developed by US cartoonist and illustrator Jake Parker in 2009 to improve his cartoon inking skills.
    "It was October when I challenged myself to draw in ink for every day of the month. The word ink just ended up fitting with it,"Parker told CNN.
    As he shared his mission online, other artists decided to join in and make it an annual event. But it was only in 2012 that Inktober became a worldwide art celebration as hashtags -- labels used on social media websites to join messages on a specific topic -- helped people spread the word and encourage others to join.
    Read More
    There are more than 1,000,000 Inktober posts on Instagram. "Hashtags have been a tremendous help. The challenge's popularity definitely opened my mind to the possibilities of challenges that help creative communities," said Parker.
    Inktober has helped him discover new artists and inking techniques.
    This year a list of daily prompts can be found on Parker's website to keep the challenge interesting.
    "It's been a lot of fun seeing how different artists interpret the daily prompts," he said.

    Turning it up a notch

    Spanish digital artist and InkTober fan, Dani Diez, has been trying to finish the challenge for years. He hasn't given up.
    This year he vowed to complete the task with 31 connected drawings. He shares his progress through time-lapse Instagram videos as his social media followers keep him motivated.

    Today's timelapse! Enjoy it! 🙃🙃🙃

    A video posted by Dani Diez (@mrdanidiez) on

    "I am joining for fun and to meet other artists. Inktober is a massive collaborative event and it is the first time I am attempting to work with ink in such an intensive way," Diez told CNN.
    The artist hopes that by the end of the month, the pages of his accordion art journal reveal a singular massive ink drawing.
    Being unable to edit his ink work has been one of the biggest challenges, he said.
    "You cannot undo anything when working with ink on paper. But most of all it is hard to keep inspired. I want to tell beautiful stories, but good ideas don't always come daily so an endless drawing can be hard," Diez told CNN.

    A splash of color

    Many artists add their own creative twist to Inktober.
    Welsh artist Kat Cardy likes to add a splash of color to all of her designs.
    Welsh artist Kat Cardy created her own set of prompts for Inktober. Words like &#39;Protect&#39; are used to inspire herself and others.
    Welsh artist Kat Cardy created her own set of prompts for Inktober. Words like 'Protect' are used to inspire herself and others.
    "I have used the challenge to practice inking, but I also wanted to make it my own. I'm a very moved by color, and my inked pieces always feel unfinished until they're colored, " Cardy told CNN.
    Adding the color has been her favorite part of the process.
    "The most important thing is that you have fun and enjoy the process, so don't stress too much about what others are doing," she said.

    Parker: Constraints lead to creativity

    But Inktober is for everyone, says creator Jake Parker who uses Twitter to motivate artists of all skills to join.
    Everything is welcome -- from simple sketches on paper to detailed ink pieces. The objective is to keep creating and defying limits through the hashtag #InkTober.

    A photo posted by INKtober (@inktober) on