Fugitive police chief in Mexico arrested in case of 43 missing students

(CNN) The former police chief of the Mexican city of Iguala -- where 43 students disappeared two years ago -- was arrested Friday in connection with the case, according to Mexico's National Security Commission's Twitter page.

Felipe Flores Vazquez, who had been sought since the students went missing, had been labeled as one of the "probable masterminds" of the disappearance by then-Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam.

Karam said in November 2014 that the students were abducted on orders of a local mayor, turned over to a gang who killed them, burned their bodies in a landfill and tossed the remains into a river.

Of the missing 43, authorities have been able to identify the remains of one.