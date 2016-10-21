Tonight is a great time to see the Orionid meteor shower

Story highlights The annual Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight

About 20 meteors per hour may be seen during the peak, NASA says

(CNN) The sky will put on a heck of a show tonight.

The annual Orionid meteor shower peaks Friday night into Saturday morning. If you have an unclouded view of the night sky, preferably away from city lights, you'll see beautiful streaks of light zipping overhead.

What are the Orionids?

They're one of a few major, yearly meteor showers . The Orionids -- so named because the meteors appear to radiate out from near the Orion constellation -- happen from October to November. This year, the showtime is October 4 through November 14.

The #Orionid meteor shower will peak tonight & early tomorrow! Here's how to get the best view: https://t.co/c9o8Pfii2N pic.twitter.com/RJfga5wDBT — NASA Space Place (@nasaspaceplace) October 21, 2016

But Friday night is prime time; you could see about 20 meteors per hou r -- more than at any other point during the Orionid window.

Read More