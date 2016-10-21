Chemical spill in Atchison, Kansas, spurs warnings from authorities

(CNN) A chemical spill in Atchison, Kansas, on Friday sent a plume of fog into the air and spurred warnings from officials.

On social media, emergency officials told residents to seek shelter and stay inside.

"If you are not in Atchison, please stay out of town," Atchison County Emergency Management said on Facebook.

Atchison is located in northeast Kansas, about 20 miles from Leavenworth and 40 miles from Kansas City.

Authorities have not released details about what kind of chemical leaked.

On Facebook, the city advised residents that two chemicals had been inadvertently mixed together, causing a reaction.

"The gas is now dissipating and the situation is improving," the city said.

Images from CNN affiliate KSHB showed a thick gray plume clouding the air.

College evacuated

Students and faculty from Benedictine College evacuated when officials got word of the leak, spokesman Steve Johnson told CNN.

"We used our athletic buses and people carpooled in their personal vehicles," Johnson said, estimating that a couple thousand people were among those who had evacuated to a state park northwest of the city.

So far, Johnson said, no students have reported feeling sick as a result of the leak.

Alec Convery said he was in drawing class at the school when teachers told them to evacuate. He drove with his brother and a friend to St. Joseph Missouri, about 20 miles away.

"On the way out, we could see a huge cloud of what looked like fog. ... At first I was very scared and didn't know what to do, but now I am more relaxed," he said.