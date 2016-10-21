Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

1. Iraq

ISIS isn't going out without a fight in Iraq. The terrorists attacked police buildings and security offices in Kirkuk this morning. The death toll's unclear. This could be an attempt by ISIS to divert troops from Mosul, where Iraqi and Kurdish fighters are battling the militants.

2. Campaign 2016