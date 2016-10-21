Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)Smile. It's Friday. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. Iraq
ISIS isn't going out without a fight in Iraq. The terrorists attacked police buildings and security offices in Kirkuk this morning. The death toll's unclear. This could be an attempt by ISIS to divert troops from Mosul, where Iraqi and Kurdish fighters are battling the militants.
2. Campaign 2016
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump shared the stage for probably the last time before the election at the Al Smith charity dinner, and it went a lot like the debates: pointed jabs, sharp attacks and a reluctance to shake hands. Oh, there were jokes told, just not the harmless, self-deprecating ones the dinner's known for. Missed it? Here are the most memorable lines. Earlier in the day, Trump said he'd "totally accept" the results of the election -- if he won.
3. Philippines
Breaking up is hard to do. Just ask Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. During a trip to China, the controversial prez announced his country's "separation" from the US, saying he would cut economic and military ties and get cozier with China. Not so fast, said officials back in Manila. The trade minister said trade and investment with the US would continue; and a spokesperson said no one was really sure just what the president meant.
4. Nuclear energy
For the first time in 20 years, a new nuclear power plant reactor is up and running. The second nuclear reactor at the Watts Bar plant went live earlier this week, helping to send power to millions of homes. Anti-nuke sentiment and financial woes had stopped construction of the reactor for years.
5. STDs
Sexually transmitted diseases are up in the US. Way up. Like up to all-time highs. Rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphillis -- the three most commonly reported STDs -- were up 5.9%, 12.8% and 19%, the CDC said.
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Miss Jackson, if you're nasty
The winner from the debate: Janet Jackson. "Nasty" spiked 250% on Spotify after Trump called Clinton "a nasty woman."
Good grief
After 30 years, MetLife is dumping Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the whole Peanuts gang in favor of a new, more modern image.
Weight watcher
A Texas woman was embarrassed about her weight in her engagement photos, so she lost more than 100 pounds before the wedding.
Day by day
A man suffers cardiac arrest at work. Lucky for him, a co-worker -- who had just taken a CPR course the day before -- was around to save his life.
Heavenly vision
Oh internet, sometimes you're so easy to please. A man posts a video of an angel-like cloud in the sky, and all of Facebook weeps for joy.
AND FINALLY ...
Trick time
Nothing says "weekend" like awesome bike tricks.