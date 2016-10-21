Breaking News

Donald Trump: How his 'rigged' election claim may be seen by the world

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 3:18 PM ET, Fri October 21, 2016

Story highlights

  • Trump's position on election "unprecedented in modern politics"
  • Academic fears stance could harm US abroad

(CNN)He's claimed the US presidential election is "rigged" and refused to confirm if he will accept the result if he's beaten -- but has anyone else dared to tread the same path as Donald Trump?

The Republican candidate caused an uproar Wednesday in the final presidential debate by failing to allay fears that he will contest the election result if he loses out to Hillary Clinton on November 8.
    On Thursday, speaking to supporters at a rally in Delaware, Ohio, he said he would: "like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election, if I win."
    Xenia Wickett, head of the US and the Americas Program at the London-based Chatham House policy institute, believes his comments are an "unprecedented move" in modern political history.
    "Nobody has really raised this in our lifetime, but it's very much in line with what has been happening in US politics over the past two decades with the lack of trust in the American government," she told CNN.
    Read More
    "There has not been a leader of the two main parties who has questioned the legitimacy of the election quite this powerfully."
    Trump said that he "will look at it at the time," when asked during Wednesday's presidential debate whether he would concede if he loses. He added: "I will keep you in suspense."
    It was that comment which made Wickett sit up, noting that it smacked of "insecurity rather than someone being secure in their position."
    "Trump has been far more forthright in speeches he has given but in the past few days you've had his VP, campaign manager, and whole party saying they will accept the result because it's a legitimate election."

    Authority abroad 'more difficult'

    One man who knows about fall outs from elections is Dr. Alex Vines, director for Regional Studies and International Security at Chatham House.
    Vines has extensive experience in monitoring elections, particularly in African countries, and said Trump's stance on refusing to concede could backfire politically for the US.
    "A key plank of US policy is democracy, values and governance -- both Republicans and Democrats are consistent on that," he said.
    "So it makes the authority of asking for credible elections abroad more difficult if you're suggesting your own systems are imperfect."
    Vines says many nations in Africa have witnessed a high number of protests against election results amid claims of "rigging".
    Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton walks off stage following the presidential debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 19.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton walks off stage following the presidential debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 19.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    Republican nominee Donald Trump walks off stage with his family after the debate.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Republican nominee Donald Trump walks off stage with his family after the debate.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    Clinton gestures to the crowd immediately after the debate. There was no handshake between her and Trump.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Clinton gestures to the crowd immediately after the debate. There was no handshake between her and Trump.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    Trump speaks during the debate -- the third of three presidential debates this year. It took place 20 days before Election Day.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump speaks during the debate -- the third of three presidential debates this year. It took place 20 days before Election Day.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    Trump entered the debate in his weakest position yet in national polls. Recent national polls show Clinton's lead in the high single digits. And it doesn't look much better for Trump in several key battleground states.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump entered the debate in his weakest position yet in national polls. Recent national polls show Clinton's lead in the high single digits. And it doesn't look much better for Trump in several key battleground states.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    According to MJ Lee, CNN national politics reporter, Clinton's major challenge entering the debate was not so different from the challenge she's confronted over the past few months: presenting the country with a positive vision for her presidency that is detached from her argument against Trump.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    According to MJ Lee, CNN national politics reporter, Clinton's major challenge entering the debate was not so different from the challenge she's confronted over the past few months: presenting the country with a positive vision for her presidency that is detached from her argument against Trump.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    Clinton takes notes during the debate.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Clinton takes notes during the debate.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace was the moderator for the debate.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace was the moderator for the debate.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    Trump speaks to Clinton during the debate.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump speaks to Clinton during the debate.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    Clinton is seen on a television screen at the debate venue.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Clinton is seen on a television screen at the debate venue.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    Trump listens to a Clinton answer.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump listens to a Clinton answer.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    Trump takes notes.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump takes notes.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    During the debate, Trump refused to say he would accept the result of next month's presidential election. "I will look at it at the time," Trump said when challenged on his claims that the election is "rigged" against him.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    During the debate, Trump refused to say he would accept the result of next month's presidential election. "I will look at it at the time," Trump said when challenged on his claims that the election is "rigged" against him.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    Clinton arrives for the start of the debate.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Clinton arrives for the start of the debate.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    Clinton waves to the crowd before the debate.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Clinton waves to the crowd before the debate.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    Wallace speaks to the debate attendees.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Wallace speaks to the debate attendees.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    Clinton's husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, attends the debate with their daughter, Chelsea.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Clinton's husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, attends the debate with their daughter, Chelsea.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr. wait for the debate to begin.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr. wait for the debate to begin.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    Malik Obama, President Barack Obama's Kenyan-born half-brother, was one of Trump's guests. In July, Malik Obama voiced his support for the Republican.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Malik Obama, President Barack Obama's Kenyan-born half-brother, was one of Trump's guests. In July, Malik Obama voiced his support for the Republican.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    Bill Clinton waits for the third debate to start.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Bill Clinton waits for the third debate to start.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    Trump's daughter Ivanka attends the debate.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump's daughter Ivanka attends the debate.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    Trump's wife, Melania, arrives for the event.
    Photos: The final presidential debate
    Trump's wife, Melania, arrives for the event.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    Gabon

    The most recent high-profile cases came in September, when Gabonese President Ali Bongo was installed for a second seven-year term after a disputed election which led to deadly violence and uncertainty in the Central African nation.
    Bongo's main challenger, opposition leader Jean Ping, labeled the court's decision "biased" for "pointedly ignoring the urgent calls for transparency launched by the national and international community."
    This summer has seen a number of closely contested elections across Africa. In Gabon, the national election in August sparked post election protests outside the parliament building in Libreville after sitting president Ali Bongo won by less than 6000 votes -- a result highly contested by the opposition.
    Photos: The reality of elections in Africa
    Gabon: This summer has seen a number of closely contested elections across Africa. In Gabon, the national election in August sparked post election protests outside the parliament building in Libreville after sitting president Ali Bongo won by less than 6000 votes -- a result highly contested by the opposition.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    The results, released August 31, show that Bongo won 49.8% of the vote, while Jean Ping, the opposition leader, had 48.23%. Ping and his supporters say the numbers are fraudulent and demand a recount. This sparked protests in France too. Pictured here, a woman waves a Gabonese flag during a demonstration in Paris in September.
    Photos: The reality of elections in Africa
    Gabon: The results, released August 31, show that Bongo won 49.8% of the vote, while Jean Ping, the opposition leader, had 48.23%. Ping and his supporters say the numbers are fraudulent and demand a recount. This sparked protests in France too.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    The unrest resulted in deadly violence, arrests and media black outs.
    Photos: The reality of elections in Africa
    Gabon: The unrest resulted in deadly violence, arrests and media black outs.
    a man traditionally dressed with banana leaves joins mourners paying their respects at an altar for those who died.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    Zambians also went to the polls in August for their general elections.
    Photos: The reality of elections in Africa
    Zambia: Zambians also went to the polls in August for their general elections.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    The results were contested by the opposition who filed a petition in the country's constitutional court claiming the vote was rigged.
    Photos: The reality of elections in Africa
    Zambia: The results were contested by the opposition who filed a petition in the country's constitutional court claiming the vote was rigged.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    The presidential candidate Edgar Lungu of Zambia's ruling party Patriotic Front waves to the crowd as he arrives to cast his ballot on the day of the election. He was sworn in earlier this month for another five years.
    Photos: The reality of elections in Africa
    Zambia: The presidential candidate Edgar Lungu of Zambia's ruling party Patriotic Front was sworn in for another five years.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    In South Africa, the opposition party the Democratic Alliance won a number of new districts in this year's local elections including Nelson Mandela Bay and Johannesburg.
    Photos: The reality of elections in Africa
    South Africa: The opposition party the Democratic Alliance won a number of new districts in this year's local elections including Nelson Mandela Bay and Johannesburg.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    The election saw the African National Congress (ANC), which has ruled the country since the end of apartheid, suffer significant losses in votes, prompting them to form a coalition. Nationally, the ANC garnered 53.9% of the vote. The Democratic Alliance got almost 27% while the distant third-placed Economic Freedom Fighters' party had 8.2%.
    Photos: The reality of elections in Africa
    South Africa: The election saw the African National Congress (ANC), which has ruled the country since the end of apartheid, suffer significant losses in votes, prompting them to form a coalition. Nationally, the ANC garnered 53.9% of the vote. The Democratic Alliance got almost 27% while the distant third-placed Economic Freedom Fighters' party had 8.2%.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    Ping formally filed an appeal with the court in early September which alleged election fraud. He lost the presidential bid by a mere 6,000 votes -- less than two percentage points -- before the court recount gave the president a larger margin.
    The protests that followed the initial announcement of results turned deadly. Bongo's re-election extends his family's half-century rule over the oil-rich nation of 1.8 million.
    Vines said such protests are commonplace in Africa but believes the introduction of technology could prevent further problems.

    Kenya and Zambia

    Vines cited the 2008 Kenyan election as one example where monitors turned to modern methods in dealing with potential rigging of elections, while also pointing to the controversy surrounding the 2016 election in Zambia.
    "I think technology is the way to make electoral fraud more difficult," he said.
    "Certainly some civil society and election monitors use cell phones to take photos.
    "That makes it difficult to create complete fraud. We're now at a point where technology can improve things - -but as always with these things, you're relying on human beings."

    Venezuela and Ukraine

    Africa is certainly not alone when it comes to allegations of electoral fraud or "rigging."
    In 2013, an audit was held following Venezuela's presidential election after a complaint was filed by opposition candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski.
    He claimed there had been thousands of alleged violations during his contest against eventual winner, Nicolas Maduro, the man who has handpicked by former president Hugo Chavez, to replace him before his death in March 2013.
    Venezuela's opposition filed a lawsuit with the country's Supreme Court, contesting the result but it was rejected.
    In 2014, there were questions raised over the legality of a referendum held in eastern Ukraine by Pro-Russian activists seeking to declare independence from Kiev.
    Many of the voters were not on the outdated registration lists but were allowed to vote after showing identification documents.
    There also seemed to be no system in place to prevent one person from voting at multiple polling stations.
    A CNN crew saw several people vote twice at one polling station, where the ballot boxes were decorated with new Donetsk independence flags.

    Resonance elsewhere

    Dr Kevin Yuill, Senior Lecturer in American History at the University of Sunderland, says Trump's stance is "by no means unprecedented" on the world stage.
    Still, he added: "I think most of the rest of the world sees the United States as a beacon of democracy and will be horrified by Trump's comments."
    "Such a contempt for democracy has, of course, been widely -- and rightly -- condemned," Yuill told CNN. "But there is a resonance for such views both in the United States and elsewhere."
    Yuill pointed to legal challenges taken against the Brexit referendum result where a number of challenges have been heard in court.
    He draws parallels with those challenging the outcome of the referendum and those in the US campaigning against the Second Amendment.
    "Those who are currently launching a court action against Brexit in the UK reject the results of the biggest vote in UK history.
    "In the United States, those who campaign against the Second Amendment seek to have the Second Amendment annulled on a technicality rather than do the real work of repealing it through the Constitutional process. So Trump's attitude is by no means unprecedented or even, sadly, exceptional."