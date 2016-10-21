Trump on Herman Cain's sexual harassment accusers in 2011: They're doing it for fame

Story highlights "I think it's a very ugly witch hunt and I think it's very unfair," Trump said in 2011.

Trump has said his own accusers are seeking "free fame."

(CNN) Donald Trump has attempted to discredit the women who emerged in recent weeks to make sexual assault allegations against him in part by accusing them of them of seeking "free fame."

Five years ago, in a move that would foreshadow his current handling of the accusations, Trump publicly defended then-Republican candidate for president Herman Cain, who ultimately was forced to end his campaign amid allegations that he had sexually harassed employees and carried on a 13-year affair. Cain denied the allegations at the time and was never criminally charged.

In a November 2011 interview with Fox News host Greta Van Susteren after the initial accusations against Cain surfaced, Trump said the women, both of whom were still anonymous at the time, were seeking fame.

"They probably do love their names splashed across the front pages. And frankly, that's not a good situation and I don't think it's a fair situation," he said. "And I think Herman should take very, very strong action, even if he has to bring a major lawsuit against the women."

In the same interview, Trump, who has called himself a "victim" in the context of the allegations against him, said that Cain was the target of a "witch hunt."

