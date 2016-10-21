GOP Sen. Roy Blunt on Trump: 'Highly unlikely' voter fraud changes election outcome

Story highlights Blunt disagrees with Trump that there is widespread voter fraud.

Blunt: "I think results are likely to be pretty clear on Election Day."

(CNN) Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said in a radio interview Friday that voter fraud is not likely to change the presidential election outcome, despite Donald Trump's insinuation that could be the case.

The senator from Missouri was asked on KCMO radio to respond to the Republican presidential nominee's claim that the election was rigged and his refusal to say whether he'd accept the results of the election at Wednesday night's debate.

"I think there is some voter fraud in the country," Blunt said. "Having been the chief election official in Missouri when I was the first Republican secretary of state in over 50 years, we worked hard to get things out of the system that may be creeping back in. But at a national level, highly unlikely, because of how diverse the system is and how many different administrators are out there, even though there're 50 chief election officials that watch that election process."

"I don't agree with the sense that somehow we should look at this and assume that there's gonna be an Election Day problem and there is vast election machinery, which is likely to produce that," Blunt added.

Blunt criticized his opponent Jason Kander's record as secretary of state of Missouri and said the election system needs to be closely monitored.

