Bridgegate: Chris Christie's career is over troubled waters (again)

(CNN) Chris Christie's former deputy chief of staff, Bridget Anne Kelly, finally broke her long silence about the "Bridgegate" scandal that virtually paralyzed a small town whose mayor was a political rival of the New Jersey governor.

For days in September 2013, lane closures on the George Washington Bridge snarled traffic in Fort Lee, New Jersey, which is just across the river from Manhattan. Kelly said on Friday that she told Christie nearly a month prior about the lane closures and the crippling effect they would have on the small town.

Christie has denied all involvement from the onset and isn't facing charges. But he hasn't escaped scrutiny from the controversy that has overshadowed his final term as governor.

This trial marks a low point for the man who, after an unsuccessful run for president, has become one of Donald Trump's closest allies in this election.

The downfall of a star

The case has exposed not only the workings of a multi-billion-dollar, bi-state agency but also the way business was done in the administration of the onetime Republican star.

One month before the September 2013 lane closures at the George Washington Bridge, Christie's re-election campaign was in full swing, but Fort Lee's mayor refused to back him. At the time, Kelly sent David Wildstein, a former Port Authority executive and political ally of the governor, a now-infamous email:

"Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee," she wrote.

"Got it," Wildstein replied.

The traffic on George Washington Bridge

Kelly said she told Christie about the lane closures one day before sending that email. Christie's administration characterized the closures as a part of a study billed as a way to speed up traffic. Kelly said Christie approved the study.

Wildstein testified that ex-Port Authority executives and Christie staffers planned to make the traffic from lane closures "as bad as possible."

The August 13 messages are evidence that the closures were an act of political vengeance, according to federal prosecutors. But Kelly chalked up her correspondence with Wildstein to "sarcasm and humor."

Kelly testified that she also told the governor there would be "traffic problems" -- words she said she often heard from Wildstein -- in Fort Lee. When Kelly's lead attorney Michael Critchley asked if the words were coded language for punishment of a Christie rival, she said, "Absolutely not."

"Poor choice of words?" the lawyer asked.

"Very," she replied.

Kelly and former Port Authority deputy executive director Bill Baroni are facing nine counts in connection with the closures. If found guilty, they could both face time in prison.

"Bridgegate is characteristic Jersey skullduggery," Ross Baker, a political science professor at Rutgers University, said via email. "It's the knee-capper rather than the stiletto: crude, blunt messaging that lacks subtlety. It's more Mussolini than Machiavelli."

'Chris Christie is done'

Christie has been dragged through the mud — if not in a court facing a trial before his peers, then in the court of public opinion.

"I personally don't care what happens to Christie," says Debbie Minuto, who owns a bagel shop in Fort Lee. "He could do whatever. He's nonexistent. The news comes on. I shut it off."

Jose Perez, part owner of The Cigar Room on Main Street -- ground zero of Bridgegate scandal -- said his customers don't even mention the trial.

"Chris Christie is done," he said. "I know some judge or something ordered something from Christie, but I'm not even sure what it is."

Minuto said she's so disenchanted with American politics in general that on the night of the last presidential debate she watched a "Peppa Pig" cartoon episode with her grandchildren.