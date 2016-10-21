Trump campaign manager: Senate ad for Ayotte 'disappointing'

Story highlights Many Republicans have abandoned Trump since the surfacing of a lewd 2005 conversation

"We want a Republican House and a Republican Senate," Conway says

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager expressed disappointment Friday over a New Hampshire Senate ad that all but says Hillary Clinton will be the next president of the United States.

Kellyanne Conway's comments to CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront" come as Trump's poll numbers have dwindled and Hill Republicans in tough re-election fights have sought to distance themselves from their party's standard-bearer.

"That's a little disappointing and we feel like running on a ticket with (New Hampshire GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte) is the strongest possible way to accomplishing what many voters want, which is taking the country a new and different direction," Conway said. "And how would that be? We already have divided government. And look what's happening, Erin. People are not satisfied with that."

Conway was referring to an ad from the US Chamber of Commerce that calls on New Hampshire voters to re-elect Ayotte on the premise that a Republican-controlled Congress could serve as a check on a Clinton presidency.

Conway said that the campaign is working toward helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate.

